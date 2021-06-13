Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.64 Million in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.29 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,623 shares of company stock worth $1,482,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

