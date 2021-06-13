Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.67 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,137 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,264 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

