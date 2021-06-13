Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of nLIGHT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LASR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.16 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.