Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 25,277 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of Lantronix worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,517.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 million, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

