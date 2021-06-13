Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of PlayAGS worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

