Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of QIWI worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in QIWI by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QIWI by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

QIWI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81. QIWI plc has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

