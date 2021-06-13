Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

