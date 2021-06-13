Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,417 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

