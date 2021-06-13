Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,751 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.14% of The L.S. Starrett worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCX opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

