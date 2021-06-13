Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 716,043 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 716,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.67% of SeaChange International worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 98.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

