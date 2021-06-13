Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $1.77 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $82,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,627 shares of company stock valued at $14,451,199 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWST opened at $114.63 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

