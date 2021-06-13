Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

