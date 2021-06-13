Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,140,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

RVLV opened at $57.40 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock worth $53,501,993. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

