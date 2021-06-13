Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Update

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of DENR remained flat at $$0.17 on Friday. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761. Discovery Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Discovery Energy
See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.