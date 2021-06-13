dKargo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $90.86 million and $1.32 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.