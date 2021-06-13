DMM: Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

