Dock Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $58.04 million and $23.43 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00096890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.