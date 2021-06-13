Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 7.1% Higher This Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $177.43 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001347 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

