DODO (DODO) Hits Market Capitalization of $144.34 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 20% against the dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $144.34 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00084112 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.