Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $173,494.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $54.51 or 0.00145305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $173,494.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00059105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00796216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.77 or 0.08113612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00084972 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,979 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.