Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,300 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the May 13th total of 617,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,794.7 days.

Dollarama stock remained flat at $$44.71 during midday trading on Friday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04.

A number of research firms have commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

