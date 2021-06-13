Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 59.2% in May

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the May 13th total of 406,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

