Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Position Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

NYSE DPZ opened at $452.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

