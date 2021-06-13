DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $12,086,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,662,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 589,876 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 177,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 869,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,877 shares during the period.

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 53,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

