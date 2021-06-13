DoYourTip (DYT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $495,049.01

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $495,049.01 and $11,341.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

