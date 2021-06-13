DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $603,812.01 and approximately $44,174.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00058637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00795304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.47 or 0.08225432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085768 BTC.

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.