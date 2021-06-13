DragonVein Price Tops $0.0413 on Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,899.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.18 or 0.01576300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.61 or 0.00438581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004597 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

