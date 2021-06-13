DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $6.11 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

