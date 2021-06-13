DSLA Protocol Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.05 million and approximately $744,074.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.02 or 0.00792183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.83 or 0.08106016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00084225 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,583,849,486 coins. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

