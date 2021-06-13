DubaiCoin One Day Volume Reaches $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00038609 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007428 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

