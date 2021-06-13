DuckDaoDime One Day Trading Volume Tops $529,104.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $13.87 or 0.00035664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $529,104.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00162724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.01077021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.22 or 1.00313676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,481,037 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,485 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

