Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

DRE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

