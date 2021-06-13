DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 918.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of DuPont de Nemours worth $142,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,466,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,446,458,000 after purchasing an additional 416,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,333,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.53. 3,202,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,443. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.69.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

