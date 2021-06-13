Dvision Network Price Hits $0.35 (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.00805138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.76 or 0.08098988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

