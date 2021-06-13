DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 689,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 484,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC opened at $41.42 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.