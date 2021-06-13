DXdao (DXD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $250.14 or 0.00697294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 30% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00148541 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

