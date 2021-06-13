Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $175,888.73 and approximately $74,709.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00145446 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00685983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,608 coins and its circulating supply is 391,360 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

