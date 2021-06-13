Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EFBI stock remained flat at $$18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

