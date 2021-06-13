Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ETST stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,441. Earth Science Tech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

