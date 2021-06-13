Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Update

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ETST stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 173,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,441. Earth Science Tech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Earth Science Tech
