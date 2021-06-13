Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 138.1% from the May 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 77,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,901. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2,455.2% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

