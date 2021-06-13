Eauric (EAURIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $261,795.00

Eauric (CURRENCY:EAURIC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Eauric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. Eauric has a total market capitalization of $12.71 million and approximately $261,795.00 worth of Eauric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eauric has traded up 152.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00165114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00196842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.07 or 0.01119215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,971.21 or 0.99881587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eauric Profile

Eauric’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Eauric’s total supply is 31,650,114 coins and its circulating supply is 27,240,513 coins. The official website for Eauric is eauric.com . Eauric’s official Twitter account is @eauric4 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Eauric is a cryptoasset of an evolved blockchain that rewrites, adds feature and perfects the different known experiences in the area, through the development of a new communication and governance protocol called Eleutherus/GP. By being the first cryptoasset in this ecosystem, Eauric aims to supplant the dominance position of current cryptos. “

Eauric Coin Trading

