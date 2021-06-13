Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EBCOY stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.72. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86. Ebara has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Ebara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square-type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

