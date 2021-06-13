EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,500.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $215,500.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00805519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.18 or 0.08043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00084227 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

