Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ecolab by 177.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.