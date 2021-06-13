EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $275,373.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,194.21 or 0.99923865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000985 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000122 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.