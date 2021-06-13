Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 60.1% in May

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 88.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,329.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $54,425. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

