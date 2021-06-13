Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $538,010.20 and $17.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

