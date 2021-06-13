Edgeware Hits 24-Hour Volume of $445,742.00 (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and $445,742.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.