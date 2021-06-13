Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $46.03 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

