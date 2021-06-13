Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $184.01 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

